Comunity- Handcrafted Shoes Made in LA That Give Back

Co-founders Sean Scott and Ryan Gumienny joined us live to tell us all about Comunity. Comunity offers fashionable, comfortable and high-quality handcrafted shoes made in DTLA! COMUNITY is all about downtown, offering quality jobs and supporting Los Angeles-area causes including the arts (Street Poets), the homeless (People Concern) or Education (Youth Mentoring Connection) by donating $10 from every pair of shoes sold. Community is located at 584 Mateo Street in The Arts District in Downtown LA. The grand opening is at noon on Saturday, Aug 26. For more info, visit their website or follow them on social media.