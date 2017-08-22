Consumer Confidential: LA Times New Publisher, Nursing Home Residents’ Right to Sue
-
Consumer Confidential: Banks New Regulatory Relief, Ford Reducing Workforce, Ferrari Vending Machine
-
Consumer Confidential: More Americans Can’t Afford a New Car, Are Front License Plates Required?
-
Consumer Confidential: New Food Labeling Delayed, Automated Cashier System for Whole Foods, Amazon Will Let You Try on and Return Clothes
-
Consumer Confidential: The Search for a New Uber CEO, KIA Tops J.D. Power Quality Survey Again, Years’ Worth of Unlimited Data for $1
-
Consumer Confidential: Data Breaches, Highest Paying Intern Jobs
-
-
Consumer Confidential: Household Debt Reaches Record High, Home Depot Trying to Do in Sears
-
Consumer Confidential: Macy’s Sales Drop, Whole Foods Shakes Up Board
-
Consumer Confidential: Drug Company Coupons, Amazon Prime Discount Offered
-
Consumer Confidential: Your Legal Rights With Debt Collectors, Sears to Put “Alexa” in Appliances
-
Consumer Confidential: Banks Blocked From Stopping Class-Actions, Amazon Prime Day
-
-
Consumer Confidential: Amazon Introduces “Next” Wine, Soccer Star Messi’s Lucrative Deal
-
Consumer Confidential: Uber $708M Loss, Taxpayers Overpaid for EpiPen? Radio Shack Stores
-
Consumer Confidential: Pay TV, Bumble Bee Price Fixing