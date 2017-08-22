Don’t Throw Away Those Eclipse Glasses, They May Still Do Some Good

Don’t throw away those once sought-after eclipse glasses.

Thought by many to be worthless once the eclipsed ended Monday, Astronomers Without Borders wants you to hold on to them just a little longer.

The charitable organization will be announcing a program to collect the glasses so they can be sent to schools in South America and Asia for the 2019 eclipse, according to its website.

More information about the program will be announced soon, the organization posted on Facebook.

Those who can’t wait to part with their eclipse glasses can send them to Explore Scientific, the organization’s corporate sponsor, technology and science website Gizmodo reported.