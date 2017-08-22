Emaciated Gray Whale Spotted Near Seal Beach Pier

An emaciated gray whale believed to be separated from its mother has been spotted off the Southern California coast in the last week, with the most recent sighting occurring Tuesday in Seal Beach, marine safety officials said.

The 18-foot whale was spotted four to five off the beach south of Seal Beach pier between 8 and 9 a.m., said Nick Bolin of the Seal Beach Marine Safety Office. The previous two days the whale was swimming near Long Beach and went into the harbor, Bolin said.

“It got real close to the shore. We were just kind of keeping people away from it for the first hour or two,” Bolin said of the whale on Tuesday.

The whale hasn’t been spotted since, he said.

