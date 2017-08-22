Emmy Nominated Costumes

Gayle Anderson was live in downtown Los Angeles to see the costumes nominated for Emmy Awards at the 11thOutstanding Art of Television Costume Design Exhibition at the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising Museum & Galleries.
Free!
11th Outstanding Art of Television Costume Design Exhibition
Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising Museum & Galleries
919 South Grand Avenue
Los Angeles
Tuesday through Saturday, 10am-5pm
(213) 623-5821
For more information about the exhibition, please take a look at the website.
If you have questions or concerns, please feel free to call Gayle at 1 323 460 5732or email Gayle atGayle.Anderson@KTLA.com.