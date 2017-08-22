Family of Visalia Teen Who Travels Hours to L.A. For Cancer Treatment Receives Donated Car

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The family of a 15-year-old Visalia boy who is battling cancer and travels four to five hours to Los Angeles for treatment received a much-needed car. The family previously only had one vehicle, which the boy's father needed to get to work and take his children to school. Elizabeth Espinosa reports from Monrovia for the KTLA 5 News at 1 on Aug. 22, 2017.