The family of a 15-year-old Visalia boy who is battling cancer and travels four to five hours to Los Angeles for treatment received a much-needed car. The family previously only had one vehicle, which the boy's father needed to get to work and take his children to school. Elizabeth Espinosa reports from Monrovia for the KTLA 5 News at 1 on Aug. 22, 2017.
Family of Visalia Teen Who Travels Hours to L.A. For Cancer Treatment Receives Donated Car
-
Given 48 Hours to Live, 10-Year-Old Virginia Girl With Leukemia Beats All Odds
-
Venezuelans Plagued by Medical, Food Shortages Flee to the U.S. in Search of Better Lives
-
Pasadena Man Found Guilty of Killing the Mother of His 2 Children
-
Mama Bear, 2 Cubs Caught on Camera Feasting on Trash in Monrovia Foothills
-
7-Year-Old Kansas City Cancer Survivor’s First and Last Day of School Photos Go Viral
-
-
Father and Son, Both 9/11 First Responders, Die of Cancer Months Apart
-
Central Valley Man Struck, Killed by Hit-and-Run Driver in Front of Daughter After Trying to Break Up Fight
-
Amid Mother’s Tearful Plea, Detectives Release Suspect Sketch as They Seek to ID Monrovia Teen’s Killer
-
2 Children Among 4 Family Members Killed in Fiery Rollover Crash in Highland
-
Arizona Sen. John McCain Diagnosed With Brain Cancer Following Surgery
-
-
San Diego Woman Issues Warning to Others After Yearlong Battle With Late-Stage Skin Cancer
-
Porter Ranch Girl With Leukemia Tries On New Wig Made From Long Locks She Cut Off Before Treatment
-
Woman Who Scammed L.A.-Area Victims for Breast Cancer Treatment Money Is Sentenced to Jail, Ordered to Pay $130,000