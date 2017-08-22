L.A. County Approves New Fees for Adult Films, Funding Enforcement of STD Testing and Condom Requirements

Nearly five years after L.A. County voters passed a measure to require public health permits for pornography productions and condom use during sex scenes, the county government is set to begin implementing fees associated with those permits.

The Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday to charge adult film producers an initial $1,672 fee and a $982 renewal fee after every two years. The fee, effective immediately, was set by the Department of Public Health to cover the cost of enforcement.

In addition to requiring that performers use condoms in on-screen intercourse, the permitting process requires producers to demonstrate that all employees have completed a county-approved training on “blood-borne pathogens,” such as HIV and Hepatitis C, and to display the permit and notice of the condom requirement on site.

Nearly a dozen people who currently work in the adult film industry testified in opposition to the motion at Tuesday’s hearing, arguing that it would cripple small businesses and self-employed workers.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.