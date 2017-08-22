× Man Arrested in Connection With Fatal Shooting of 67-Year-Old Woman in Glendale

A 20-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of killing a 67-year-old woman at her apartment complex in Glendale, the Glendale Police Department announced on Tuesday.

Devon White, of Lynwood, was taken into custody on Aug. 17 after authorities identified him through forensic evidence, police said in a press release.

White allegedly entered the parking garage of Hye Soon Oh’s apartment complex in the 2900 block of Montrose Avenue around 8:40 p.m. on Aug. 8 and robbed her, police said.

Oh had just arrived home from her place of business in Lynwood a few moments before White’s arrival, according to police.

White, a documented gang member and previously convicted felon who was on formal probation, allegedly shot Oh during the commission of the crime, police said. Oh was transported to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.

White has been charged with multiple counts including murder, robbery and a felon in possession of a firearm, according to police. He was also charged with a special gang enhancement, police added.

Anyone with information related to the homicide is asked to call the Glendale Police Department at 818-548-4911.