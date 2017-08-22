Santa Ana Police in Standoff With Man Who Climbed 153-Foot Water Tower

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A man wearing dark clothing and carrying a drone climbed up a 153-foot water tower in Santa Ana and apparently opened a valve in the million-gallon tank, according to police who said he was refusing to come down Tuesday afternoon.

Firefighters and police were called to the tower, at 1400 Penn Way, about noon, according to Sgt. Anthony Bertagna with the Santa Ana Police Department.

The man was seen tying something to a railing and then climbing up to a height about 40 feet, where he appeared to be trying to open a large valve to let water out of the tank, the sergeant said.

“The subject was not responsive to officers and appeared agitated and irrational,” Bertagna said.

About 2 p.m., aerial video from Sky5 showed the man at the very top of the tower, which had water leaking from it. He was alternately lying on his side next to a backpack and seeming to adjust a white drone he was holding.

He appeared to smash his drone onto the water tower.

Just before 2:45 p.m., the man began to descend a ladder and walked along a catwalk, and then continued to climb down the tower.

Police don’t know what the man’s motive is.

Bertagna initially said the man was wearing all black, but Sky5 video showed him apparently wearing a brown T-shirt and black pants.

The tower, a landmark visible from the 5 Freeway, was built in 1928 and stands 153 feet tall, according to the Orange County Register. The tower, which reads “Downtown Orange County," supplies about 800,000 gallons of water to the area, the Register reported.

Nearby Davis Elementary School was placed on "lockout" due to the police activity.

KTLA's Jennifer Thang contributed to this article.