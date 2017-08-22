‘Sit Here if Gay’: Racist, Homophobic Graffiti Covers New York Playground

The playground at Maple East Elementary School was covered in vulgar slurs and derogatory comments over the weekend. The graffiti was found on the playground, side of the school and a bench Sunday night, according to Amherst Police.

“Sit here if gay,” was written on a playground seat. The N-word was written on the side of the building. The playground slide was also vandalized.

7 Eyewitness News first alerted Amherst Police to the vandalism Monday. The department is investigating the incident.

This is the second case of racist graffiti at an Amherst elementary school in the last week. Parents and community members held a rally Tuesday, August 15 after racist graffiti was found on the playground at Windermere Elementary.

Maple East Elementary is in the Williamsville Central School District and Windermere Elementary is in the Amherst Central School District.