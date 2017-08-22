Video Shows Man Riding Back of Tow Truck, Bashing Its Windows After His Car Is Repossessed in Compton

A man in Compton jumped onto the back of a tow truck repossessing his car on Monday and bashed in the rear windows with a crow bar, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The incident happened in the 17600 block of South Santa Fe Avenue at around 10 a.m., the Department said. The man riding and hitting the tow truck was detained by Long Beach police.

The tow truck was towing away a repossessed car when the registered owner noticed it being towed away and started yelling at the truck’s driver, according to the Sheriff. The driver then identified himself and explained he needed to take the car.

But that’s when the car’s owner showed “aggressive behavior,” as a news release from the Department explains, and the driver became afraid for his safety and got into the truck and tried to leave.

However, as video shows, the altercation did not end there.

The car’s owner somehow got onto the back of the tow truck and started bashing in the rear windows with a crow bar, shattering them, the Department said.

Video on Facebook — taken from a vehicle driving behind the tow truck — shows a man on the back of the tow truck as a it drives away with a car dragging on the back.

The front end of a red-colored car can be seen scraping against the road, with some sparks flying as it is dragged away by the truck. Later, the car sways from side to side as parts of it nearly fall off.

Graphic content advisory: Video includes graphic language.

Throughout the wreckage-carrying ride, a man is still seen standing on the back of the truck. He can be seen in the video leaning forward, holding onto the hood as it keeps driving.

Meanwhile, the driver of the tow truck saw two vehicles following him “at a high rate of speed,” according to a news release from the Department. He tried losing them as he drove away.

Long Beach police detained “all parties involved” until sheriff’s deputies from the Compton station arrived, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

A news release from the Department does not specify who exactly those parties are and does not identify any of the people involved in the incident. No further information has been released by authorities.