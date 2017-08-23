3 Men Sought After Two Armed Robberies in L.A.

Police are searching for three men accused of robbing two victims at gunpoint in Los Angeles, the Los Angeles Police Department announced on Wednesday.

The two separate robberies occurred between 1:30 a.m. and 2:30 a.m. on Aug. 13 in the 900 block of Saint Andrews Place and the 1200 block of Manhattan Place.

The men approached the victims on each street and demanded money while one of the robbers brandished a handgun, police said.

The robbers were captured on surveillance video using a victim’s stolen credit card at a gas station a short while later, according to the LAPD.

The men left the gas station in a gray, newer model Audi Q5 AD with paper plates.

One of the robbers is described as a 20 to-25-year-old, 5-foot, 10-inch Hispanic man who weighs around 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing a red shirt, black pants and black shoes.

The second robber is described as a 17 to 20-year-old, 5-foot, 10-inch Hispanic man who weighs around 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing a light colored Polo shirt, beige pants and black shoes.

The third robber is described a 20 to-25-year-old, 5-foot, 10-inch Hispanic man who weighs around 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, beige pants and black shoes.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to call the Los Angeles Police Department, Olympic Area at 213-382-9391.