$700 Million Powerball Lottery, Second Largest in U.S. History, Is Drawn

The winning numbers for the $700 million Powerball jackpot have been announced as 6, 7, 16, 23, 26 and 4 as the Powerball number, according to the lottery organization.

It is the second largest lottery in U.S. history, with the only larger jackpot being a $1.6 billion prize in January 2016 that was split across three winning tickets in Florida, Tennessee and one SoCal winner in Chino Hills.

Three Powerball tickets in California matched 5 of the 6 numbers but no jackpot winners have been reported in the state so far, according to the California Lottery.

Since the last Powerball winner announced on June 10, there has been no winner for the last 20 drawings.

$700 MILLION!

WE REPEAT…. $700 MILLION!!!

That's how much tonight's #Powerball jackpot is. Are you playing? pic.twitter.com/rllvfyvn4I — California Lottery (@calottery) August 23, 2017

If no one is able to claim the $700 million prize on Wednesday, and it rolls over once again, the winning amount will climb to $1 billion.

If the jackpot were to rollover then Saturdays estimated jackpot would be $1billion! Here is how to spend it: https://t.co/NECCQGSiY3 — Powerball USA (@PowerballUSA) August 24, 2017

Of the top 10 biggest jackpots in U.S. history, three Californians have won at least a portion of the lottery winnings.