Bloomington House Fire That Left 3 Dead, Including Child, Being Investigated as Crime

Two adults and a child were killed in a fire at a home in Bloomington on Wednesday morning, and investigators are treating it as a crime scene, authorities said.

The blaze was reported shortly after 7:30 a.m. in the 17900 block of Santa Ana Avenue, according to the San Bernardino County Fire Department.

One adult was found shortly after firefighters got to the single-story, single-family home, according to Eric Sherwin with the Fire Department. The adult was rescued and taken to a hospital, but died en route.

Another adult and the child, who was between 5 and 10 years old, were found deceased inside the home, Sherwin said.

The Sheriff’s Department Arson/Bomb Detail and Fire Department arson investigators are at the “crime scene,” Sherwin said.

Neighbors initially told first responders that there were two children inside the home, but that turned out to be incorrect, he said.

The home that burned is a block from Bloomington High School.

KTLA’s Jennifer Thang contributed to this report.

