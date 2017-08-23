Dean Cain, Actor

Dean Cain is an actor best known for playing Superman in the 1990s TV series “Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman.” But that Clark Kent/Superman role is just one of his nearly 150 acting credits. Dean is also a writer, director and producer and recently he’s been guest co-hosting the Today Show on NBC.

Before his Hollywood career began, Dean was a football player who played for Princeton University and he signed briefly with the Buffalo Bills. An injury during training camp ended his plans to play in the NFL. But Dean considers his greatest accomplishment to be raising a son (now 17) as a single dad.

Dean’s next chapter may be politics. He’s exploring a run for office. Right now, he supports President Trump, saying: “My support for President Trump isn’t about the speeches he gives or his press conferences. I support his policies.”

During this podcast, you’ll hear Dean Cain discuss politics, his acting career, being a single father, his views on Hollywood, football, and his hopes for a “Lois & Clark” reboot.

