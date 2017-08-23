Driver Critical After Crashing Into Power Pole, Fire Hydrant While Fleeing From Police in Torrance

A driver is in critical condition Wednesday after crashing into a power pole and a fire hydrant while attempting to flee from police in Torrance.

The incident began when police received a call about a disturbance at a Texas Loosey’s restaurant in the 22200 block of Palos Verdes Boulevard, said Torrance Police Department Sgt. Harris.

Arriving officers noticed a vehicle fleeing the scene and attempted to pursue but lost sight of the car.

A few minutes later, police arrived at the scene of a crash involving the same vehicle, which had slammed into a power pole and a fire hydrant, Harris said.

Aerial video from Sky5 showed the badly damaged vehicle had also crashed into a fence as it apparently traveled through the front yards of some of the area homes.

The car finally came to a stop near the intersection of Sepulveda Boulevard and Walnut Street, Lt. Uyeda said.

The unidentified driver of the vehicle was hospitalized in critical condition, Harris said.

Sepulveda Boulevard was closed in both directions between South Western Avenue and Border Avenue during the investigation.

KTLA’s Alexandria Hernandez contributed to this report.