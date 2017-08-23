Firefighters Respond to Commercial Fire in West Hollywood; Traffic Blocked in Nearby Area

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A fire at a commercial structure in West Hollywood was reported Wednesday evening, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

The fire occurred in the 7800 block of Santa Monica Boulevard and involved a one-story commercial building with an area of 1,000 square feet, officials said.

Sky5 footage showed heavy clouds of smoke coming from a building for Executive Car Leasing, a business that sells new and used automobiles, according to its website.

COMMERCIAL BUILDING FIRE: #SantaMonicaIC 100' x 100' building with heavy smoke and fire conditions. 2 alarm requested by IC. — LACounty Fire PIO (@LACoFDPIO) August 24, 2017

On Twitter, officials from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said traffic in the nearby area was blocked and people should avoid the area near Santa Monica Boulevard and Fairfax Avenue.

Structure fire in 7800 block of Santa Monica Blvd. traffic blocked b/t: Fairfax and Genesee. @WHDLASD @WeHoCity — Captain Sergio Aloma (@LASDSergio) August 24, 2017

Please avoid area around Santa Monica Blvd and Fairfax Ave while Fire Department activity continues. — LASD West Hollywood (@WHDLASD) August 24, 2017

L.A. Metro said buses in an area close by would be detoured to Melrose Avenue due to "nearby fire activity," according to a tweet.

Line 4, 704: Buses detour via Melrose between La Brea and Fairfax thru 10pm due to nearby fire activity. pic.twitter.com/TKMx8zfJOE — Metro Rider Alerts (@metrolaalerts) August 24, 2017

Sky5 footage showed firefighters climbing a ladder to get on top of the roof to try putting out the blaze.

KTLA's Nidia Becerra contributed to this article.