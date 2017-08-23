Designer, artist, New York Times bestselling author and founder of The Jungalow Justina Blakeny joined us live with tips on how to pull off her signature style. Jungalow is one of the hottest interior design movements in recent years. With a passion for color, pattern and plants, and over 1.5 million followers on social media, Justina and her blog, TheJungalow.com, have quickly become the go-to sources for bohemian design inspiration. For Justina, decorating is about feeling free, having fun and getting a little bit wild. For more information on Justina, her blog and how to pull off the Jungalow style, you can visit her website. You can also pre-order “The New Bohemians Handbook” from your favorite online book retailer.
How to Create Jungalow Style in Your Home
-
Celebrating Father’s Day With Matching Swimwear From Snapperrock.com
-
Video Showing Rough Arrest of Street Vendor in Perris Sparks Outrage
-
Wal-Mart Asks Store Employees to Drop Packages Off on Commute Home
-
Porter Ranch Girl With Leukemia Tries On New Wig Made From Long Locks She Cut Off Before Treatment
-
Saturday “Gayle on the Go!, Saturday, August 12th, 2017
-
-
Wisconsin Police Officer Donates Kidney to 8-Year-Old Boy After Seeing Mother’s Desperate Plea on Facebook
-
Conversations With Your Teens About Netflix New Series “To The Bone”
-
What Is Your First Impression Profile? With Dating Coach Laurel House
-
Pernille Lopez, Former IKEA President
-
Video Shows California Sea Lion Grab Girl, Pull Her Into Water Off British Columbia Coast
-
-
Police Dashcam Video of Philando Castile Shooting Released (Warning: Graphic Content)
-
Princes William and Harry Recall Their Last Words With Princess Diana
-
BlackBerry KEYone Android Phone Brings Back the Keyboard We Used to Love