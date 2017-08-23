How to Create Jungalow Style in Your Home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Designer, artist, New York Times bestselling author and founder of The Jungalow Justina Blakeny joined us live with tips on how to pull off her signature style. Jungalow is one of the hottest interior design movements in recent years. With a passion for color, pattern and plants, and over 1.5 million followers on social media, Justina and her blog, TheJungalow.com, have quickly become the go-to sources for bohemian design inspiration. For Justina, decorating is about feeling free, having fun and getting a little bit wild. For more information on Justina, her blog and how to pull off the Jungalow style, you can visit her website. You can also pre-order “The New Bohemians Handbook” from your favorite online book retailer.