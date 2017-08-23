Lawsuit: Pasadena Elementary School Principal Threatened to Report Parent, Baby Sitter to ICE

One morning two years ago, baby sitter Eva Del Rio went to drop off her charge at Madison Elementary in Pasadena, the same K-5 school where she had sent her own children.

When she knocked on a closed campus entrance, Principal Juan Ruelas cursed, she said, and threatened to report her to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) if she tried to knock again.

The lawsuit, filed Tuesday in Los Angeles County Superior Court by attorneys at the Mexican American Legal Defense and Educational Fund, claims that the district “had actual knowledge of the harassment” and “acted with deliberate indifference.”

Ruelas did not respond to repeated requests for comment Tuesday, and a Pasadena Unified spokeswoman declined to comment.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.