Los Angeles Boy, 13, Allegedly Caught Driving With 25 Pounds of Meth During Traffic Stop in Colorado

A 13-year-old boy from Los Angeles faces charges in Colorado after investigators found more than 25 pounds of methamphetamine during a traffic stop on Tuesday, according to the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office.

A sheriff deputy with the Western Colorado Drug Task Force stopped the Dodge Avenger on Interstate in Mesa County on Tuesday, KTLA sister station KDVR in Denver reported.

A 13-year-old boy was behind the wheel and 23 packages containing a crystalline substance inside the vehicle, according to investigators.

Two other men from Los Angeles — 22-year-old German Michel-Arreola and 19-year-old Irene Michel-Arreola — were also inside the vehicle, the station reported, citing authorities.

All three face felony drug charges of including manufacturing/possession/distribution of a Schedule I/II Substance, according to KDVR.

The 13-year-old driver is facing additional charges for driving without a license and failing to drive in a designated lane. He is being held at the Grand Mesa Youth Services Center in Grand Junction.