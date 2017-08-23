Man Sentenced to 185 Years in Prison for Posing as Police Officer, Sexually Assaulting Women in I.E.: DA’s Office

A 53-year-old man convicted of posing as a police officer and sexually assaulting three women after threatening them with a weapon has been sentenced to 185 years to life in prison, the San Bernardino County District Attorney’s Office said Wednesday.

William Hernandez, of Big Bear City, was found guilty in July on a slew of charges, including four counts of forcible rape, four counts of forcible oral copulation and two counts of false imprisonment by violence, the DA’s office said in a news release following the conviction.

The first incident occurred at a Rancho Cucamonga motel in February 2016 when, after identifying himself as a police officer, Hernandez threatened the victim with a handgun and sexually assaulted her, the release stated.

In a separate incident, he impersonated a police officer in Victorville and sexually assaulted a second victim after threatening her with a gun, according to prosecutors.

The victim in that case called her friend after the attack; when she did so, Hernandez again pointed his weapon at the woman and demanded she get the friend to come to their location, the release stated.

When the third victim arrived, the defendant threatened her with the gun before sexually assaulting her, prosecutors said.

Hernandez was arrested in March 2016 after a traffic stop in Big Bear, the Los Angeles Times reported.