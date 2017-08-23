Man Shot in Mid-City Before Shooter Also Fires at Subway Restaurant: LAPD

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A man shot at another man outside a Mid-City strip mall before firing another random gunshot that broke through the glass of a Subway restaurant, Los Angeles police said.

The shooting happened at about 9:17 p.m. near the corner of La Cienega Boulevard and Venice Boulevard, police said. The shooter is still at large.

A man was left injured with a gunshot wound to his upper torso and was transported to medical care but is currently in stable condition, police said. His injuries were described by police as not life-threatening.

A person inside the Subway was cut by flying glass, a witness told KTLA.

Shots were fired after two men got into some sort of argument outside the Mid-City strip mall, police said.

As the man who fired a gun ran from the scene, he fired a random shot that hit a Subway restaurant, according to a witness at the scene.

"As the guy was fleeing, you know, he looked at the Subway and there was people there and they’re all looking," Ernie Balderon, a witness, said. "And so he shot at the Subway, too."

The store's window shattered, leaving a person inside with cuts from the flying glass, Balderon said.

The shooter is described by police as a man in his 20s who is about 5 feet 6 inches to 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing about 140 to150 pounds. He is said to have short hair and wearing a gray hoodie and jeans.