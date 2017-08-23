Off-Duty Modesto Police Officer Dies After Being Struck by Vehicle; Suspected DUI Driver Arrested

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A 32-year-old Modesto man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and drunken driving following a crash that claimed the life of an off-duty Modesto police officer Tuesday night, according to authorities.

Matthew Gibbs was driving a Volkswagen when he struck the rear of the off-duty officer’s bicycle near Fine and Merle avenues on Tuesday night, according to a statement issued by the California Highway Patrol.

The officer was thrown from the bike and died at the scene, the CHP said. Gibbs’ vehicle veered toward a curb and struck a fire hydrant after the collision.

Gibbs was arrested and is being held on suspicion of murder and drunken driving charges, according to Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department records.

