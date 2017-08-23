Paella Wine and Beer Festival at the OC Fairgrounds

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Founder of the Paella Wine and Beer Festival Armondo Rodiel and the executive chef at Villa Roma Argentine and Italian Restaurant in Laguna Hills Leo Razo joined us live to tell us all about OC’s first Paella Wine and Beer Festival happening this weekend at the OC fairgrounds. Nearly 50 local chefs will compete for the chance to represent the U.S. along with nine other countries at the World Paella Championship in Spain! Tickets include unlimited wine, beer and more than 80 different kinds of paella! Like a Spanish open-air market, there will be live entertainment including Flamenco and Spanish rock, and local vendors will offer tapas, sangrias, cocktails, cultural art, and much more. For more information including how you can get tickets HERE and for a $5 Discount – type in the Code word 5PAELLA on Eventbrite. Festival goers are encouraged to share their photos on social media using #PaellaFestOC.