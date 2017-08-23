Senior Lifetime Pass to National Parks Jumps From $10 to $80 in a Few Days

The America the Beautiful pass gives seniors age 62 and older access to federal recreational lands for a lifetime. The pass costs $10, but the price will jump to $80 starting Monday.

That’s because last December Congress voted to increase the pass price for the first time since 1994.

You can purchase a $10 pass at these sites in person (though some sites have run out) or buy one online, which tacks on an additional $10 handling fee.

It’s a good deal too. Consider that entry to Death Valley National Park costs $25 per vehicle, and Yosemite National Park charges $25 to $30 per vehicle, depending on when you go. And you won’t need to buy an Adventure Pass to visit local forests; the pass covers that entry too.

