South Pasadena Father to Be Sentenced in Murder of 5-Year-Old Son

A South Pasadena man who pleaded guilty earlier this month to the murder of his 5-year-old son will be sentenced Wednesday.

Aramazd Andressian Sr., who initially denied any involvement in his son’s disappearance following a trip to Disneyland in April, changed his not guilty plea and confessed to the killing on Aug. 1.

Aramazd Andressian Jr.’s disappearance sparked a monthslong search for the boy, whose body was eventually recovered when his father led police to the Lake Cachuma area in Santa Barbara County.

Andressian Sr. was initially arrested when he was found passed out near his car at Arroyo Park on April 22, the same day he missed a scheduled custody exchange with the boy’s mother Ana Estevez.

Although he was arrested on suspicion of child abduction and endangerment, Andressian Sr. was let go due to lack of evidence.

Andressian Sr. then fled to Las Vegas, where he was arrested for a second time on June 23.

On July 1, the day Andressian Sr. was extradited to Los Angeles, the body of Andressian Jr. was discovered.

Prosecutors believe Andressian Sr. killed his son to get back at Estevez during a contentious divorce.

Estevez is expected to speak during Andressian Sr.’s sentencing Wednesday.

An attorney for Andressian Sr. suggested the convicted father may also have prepared a statement.

Andressian Sr. faces 25 years to life in prison.