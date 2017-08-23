St. Louis Boy Who Witnessed Mother’s Fatal Shooting Wants Help to ‘Catch the Bad Guys’ Who Killed Her

A 7-year-old boy spoke out Wednesday for the first time since his mother was fatally shot in front of him in St. Louis two years ago.

In August 2015, Ja’Keem Jones’ mother, Whitney Brown, 24, and Devon Fletcher, 28, were killed in a drive-by shooting, according to television station KMOV in St. Louis.

“My mommy was talking to her friend and the bad guys started shooting and I hopped in the back seat so I won’t get shot,” Ja’Keem recalled in an interview with the KMOV. “They took my mommy away from me, and my mom deserves to be here with me.”

While talking with the station, Ja’Keem ended up asking a question.

“Can I ask you a question? Are you guys going to catch the bad guys?”

The shooter or shooters are still on the streets, and police said they do not have any strong leads in the case. Even though no one is in custody in the case, Ja’Keem has a message for those responsible.

“You [the shooter] deserve to be locked up because you took my mommy away from me. They should be on punishment and in jail and don’t let them get out,” said Ja’Keem.

He was only 5 years old when his mother was killed, but the second grader recalls playing games and doing his ABC’s and 123’s with his mother.

At one point during the interview, Ja’Keem looked up to the sun and thought of her.

“I love you, mommy,” he said.

Ja’Keem, who is being raised by his grandmother, said he wants to be a police officer when he grows up; he told the station it’s so he can lock up the bad guys who kill people.