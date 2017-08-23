U.S. Warns Citizens About Travel to Mexico’s Los Cabos, Tijuana, Cancun as Violent Crime surges

The U.S. State Department has warned its citizens about traveling to Cancun and Los Cabos, two of Mexico’s most popular tourist destinations, after a surge in violence in those regions.

A travel advisory issued Tuesday upgraded the warnings for two states, Quintana Roo and Baja California Sur, saying turf battles between criminal groups have resulted in violent crime and shootings in which innocent bystanders have been killed.

#Mexico– we warn US cits about risk of traveling to parts of Mexico due to activities of criminal organizations. https://t.co/zZGe4BdXKO pic.twitter.com/Czd4AAkHMF — Travel – State Dept (@TravelGov) August 22, 2017

For years, both regions were largely insulated from the drug war violence that has engulfed other parts of Mexico, but this year they have each seen a major uptick in killings.

There have been deadly gun battles in downtown Cancun, and in January, five people were killed at a nightclub in nearby Playa del Carmen. In Los Cabos, a municipality on the Pacific Coast that includes the cities of Cabo San Lucas and San Jose del Cabo, three people were shot to death this month at the entrance to a popular beach.

