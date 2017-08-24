3 Men Sought After Home Invasion Robbery in Calabasas; $5,000 Reward Offered

Detectives are searching for three men accused of forcing themselves inside a Calabasas home, assaulting two residents and stealing over $200,000 worth of valuables, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department announced on Thursday.

The robbery occurred at a home in the 22500 block of Charlestown Drive around 2:45 p.m. on Aug. 6.

A resident, described as a 18-year-old man, opened the front door for two men wearing construction vests after the pair repeatedly rung the door bell and knocked on the door, detectives said in a press release.

The men immediately assaulted the resident and forced their way inside the home where they bound the victim’s hands and feet with zip ties, according to the Department.

“The victim was forced to the floor, he was beaten and tied with zip ties and clothing,” said Lt. Chuck Calderaro with the Department. “A struggle ensued and a stun gun was used.”

A third robber entered the home a short time later and began ransacking the home for valuables, authorities said.

While the men were robbing the home a second resident, described as a 25-year-old woman, arrived and entered, unaware that the men were inside, authorities said.

Within minutes the robbers assaulted her and bound her with zip ties, according to the Department.

The men scouted the home prior to the robbery and were at the location at least three hours prior to the incident, Calderaro added.

All three men fled the scene with over $200,000 worth of cash, jewelry and valuables in two separate vehicles; a 2010-to-2015 black 5 or 7 series BMW sedan and a 2015-to-2017 dark gray Chevrolet Impala sedan.

The woman managed to call 9-1-1 for help shortly after the robbers left the home, detectives said. Deputies responded to the scene and paramedics treated both victims for minor injuries but neither resident required hospitalization.

The City of Calabasas is offering a $5,000 reward for any information leading to identifying, arresting or prosecuting the robbers.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department at 562-946-7187.