39-Year-Old Arrested Man in Connection With Fountain Valley Hit-and-Run Crash That Killed Jogger

A man has been arrested amid the investigation of a hit-and-run crash that killed a man who was jogging near a Fountain Valley park, officials said Thursday.

Officers were notified of a traffic collision near Mile Square Regional Park on Brookhurst Street just before 9 p.m. Wednesday, according to a statement from the Fountain Valley Police Department.

Authorities found the male jogger lying dead on the right shoulder of northbound Brookhurst Street, between Warner and Heil avenues.

He has been identified as a 48-year-old Santa Ana resident but his name has not been released, pending notification of his next of kin.

The initial evidence indicated he had been hit by a Ford SUV that fled the scene, officials said.

Investigators were able to locate a white Ford SUV they believed was involved in the collision on the 10000 block of San Angelo Avenue in Westminster around noon Thursday.

After contacting and interviewing the vehicle’s registered owner, detectives took 39-year-old John Motesharrei into custody.

He was arrested on suspicion of committing a felony hit-and-run and vehicular manslaughter, according to police.

Officials are continuing to investigate the incident. Any additional witnesses can contact detectives at 714-593-4487.