After Killing His Son, Aramazd Andressian Enjoyed Vegas Shows and Skydiving

While the mother of Aramazd Andressian Jr. was frantically distributing stacks of fliers across Los Angeles for her missing 5-year-old, his father was hundreds of miles away.

In Las Vegas, Aramazd Andressian Sr., 35, saw Britney Spears and Celine Dion perform, authorities say. He caught a boxing match. And at one point he went skydiving.

But nearly four months after the child’s disappearance, Andressian was sentenced Wednesday to 25 years to life in prison for smothering his son to death in the back seat of his gray BMW.

“I hope you relive the image of you murdering my baby in your mind for the rest of your life,” the child’s mother, Ana Estevez, said in an Alhambra courtroom as she confronted her estranged husband, mascara running down her cheeks. “I pity you. You are a failure as a father. You are a failure as a man. You are a failure as a human being.”

