Authorities in Pursuit of Vehicle on Surface Streets in Orange County

The California Highway Patrol was in pursuit of a vehicle on surface streets and freeways in Orange County on Thursday.

The chase began just after 10 p.m. in the area of Placentia Avenue in Fullerton after officers attempted to pull the vehicle over for a traffic violation, according to Lt. Mike Chlebowski with the Fullerton Police Department.

Sky5 was overhead as the vehicle sped down the southbound 605 Freeway. The two-door car soon exited the freeway and was seen blowing red lights and traveling an estimated 80 mph along surface streets.

