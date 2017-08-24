Boater Rescued From Ocean 5 Miles Off the Coast of Long Beach

A man was rescued by Los Angeles County Sheriff’s personnel and U.S. Coast Guard officials after falling into the water five miles off the coast of Long Beach on Thursday.

The Coast Guard received reports of an unmanned boat moving in circles several miles off the coast of Long Beach around 8:30 a.m. and coordinated a rescue operation with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Authorities riding in the Air Rescue 5 helicopter located the boat and found the boat operator shortly afterwards, the Department said in a press release.

The man has been treading water using flip flop shoes on his hands for about 20 minutes after falling off his small boat, according to officials.

A paramedic rescue deputy with the Department jumped into the water from Air Rescue 5 and ensured the boater’s head remained above water until a rescue boat could arrive on the scene, the press release stated.

The man did not have any injuries and did not require transportation to a local hospital, authorities added.