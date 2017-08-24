Caught on Camera: 12 Burglars Break Into Laguna Hills Business in Smash-and-Grab

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

An optometry business in Laguna Hills was burglarized and the thieves got away with about $140,000 in brand-name eyewear, authorities in Orange County said Thursday.

A dozen men broke into the store to carry out the burglary, which was caught on surveillance video from four angles.

The burglars rushed into the store in an almost clown-car-like fashion after the plate-glass front entry was smashed, the video showed.

The burglary occurred before 4 a.m. Monday at Blink Optometry in the 22900 block of Moulton Parkway, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department. Deputies responding to the business found shattered glass and a ransacked interior, but no burglars.

The burglars were described as “heavily clothed.” They fled in three vehicles of unknown make and model, the Sheriff’s Department said.

In the video, most of the men are wearing dark hoodies, white gloves and white masks over their faces.

They smashed the business’ front entry with a sledgehammer and crowbar, then used the crowbar to smash open display cabinets and remove merchandise. They entered and left the business in less than 2 minutes, the video shows.

The dozen burglars may be involved in other crimes in southern Orange County, the Sheriff’s Department said.