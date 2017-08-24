Explosion Rocks San Clemente Neighborhood, Leaves Home Engulfed in Flames

A man and woman were forced to flee a home in San Clemente after an explosion left the structure engulfed in flames Thursday morning.

Firefighters responded to the burning home in the 100 block of Avenida Dolores just before 3 a.m., Orange County Fire Authority spokesman Larry Kurtz confirmed.

A man and woman who were inside the home managed to escape with one of their dogs. Another dog was missing however, Kurtz said.

Investigators believe the explosion took place in the garage area of the home.

Firefighters discovered a ruptured gas line while battling the blaze, which destroyed the front half of the home.

Two cars and a neighboring home were also damaged in the fire, Kurtz said.

KTLA’s Geoff Peters contributed to this report.