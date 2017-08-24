Gunman Kills Himself During Standoff With Police in South L.A.

A suspect took his own life early Thursday after an hours-long standoff with Los Angeles police officers in South L.A., authorities said.

The suspect, who was not identified, died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound inside a home in the 6200 block of San Pedro Street, according to Officer Rosario Herrera, an LAPD spokeswoman.

Officers were searching for a suspect in an assault with a deadly weapon around 12:45 a.m. when they came in contact with the man, Herrera said.

The man, who was armed, hid inside his home almost immediately. S.W.A.T. officers were called to the scene a short time later, she said.

