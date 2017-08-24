LAFD Extinguishes Blaze at Craftsman Home in North Hills

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Firefighters were able to put out a fire that broke out in a vacant house in North Hills on Thursday evening.

Officials were called to the blaze on the 9400 block of Sepulveda Boulevard shortly after 6 p.m., according to an alert from the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Though the heavily boarded-up home created logistical challenges for firefighters, most of the flames were mopped up by 6:45 p.m., officials said.

The building was a one-story, craftsman-style home, LAFD said, and aerial video showed the house was covered in graffiti with blown out windows.

Firefighters said the building was "very compartmentalized and boarded," which made accessing certain sections of the fire a challenge.

The structure includes a converted attic, where the fire was heavy, and a basement, officials said.

No injuries were reported.

The property, at 9433 N Sepulveda Blvd., was listed for $6 million on the website for the real estate firm Evanisko Realty & Investment.

A brochure the company circulated on the property sought to position it as ripe for the development of housing units.

KTLA's Nidia Becerra contributed to this report.