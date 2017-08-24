Los Angeles Food & Wine Festival Preview With Celebrity Chef Curtis Stone

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Celebrity Chef Curtis Stone joined us live with a preview of the LA Food and Wine Festival. Curtis will be kick off the Food and Wine Festival by hosting “Ultimate Bites of LA” on Thursday, Aug 24 with both of his restaurants, Maude and Gwen Butcher Shop & Restaurant. Additionally, both restaurants will be hosting Power Lunches on Friday, August 25. For more information on the Los Angeles Food and Wine Festival that’s happening Thursday, Aug 24 through Sunday, Aug 28, 2017, click HERE.

For more information on Curtis Stone’s restaurants, visit Maude or Gwen.