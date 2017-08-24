Murrieta Couple Pleads Not Guilty to Torture, Child Abuse of 5-Year-Old Son

A Murrieta father and his girlfriend pleaded not guilty Thursday to charges of torture and child abuse in a case involving the father’s 5-year-old son, who remains in grave condition.

Benjamin Matthew Whitten, 33, and Jeryn Christine Johnson, 25, appeared in a Murrieta courtroom where they stood separately, each with their lawyers, as they entered their pleas. Their bail remains at $1 million each.

They were arrested after Johnson called 911 to get help for Whitten’s son on Aug. 15. Responding police officers found the boy frail and extremely malnourished, and a neighbor said she saw first responders doing chest compressions on him.

The child abuse charge against the couple includes an allegation of causing the boy to become comatose.

A Murrieta police lieutenant told the Riverside Press-Enterprise Thursday that the boy remains in grave condition, with a poor prognosis.

A search warrant affidavit obtained by the Press-Enterprise stated that police officers who responded to the couple’s home found the child had a lock on the outside of his room. The boy slept on a plank of wood, and there was a blue rope in the bedroom that could have been used to tie him down, the document stated.

Whitten told police he had taken the child’s mattress to the garage after the boy soiled it, according to the newspaper. The father told investigators that the boy was injured when Johnson dropped him on concrete after picking him up out of a pool, and when the child struck his head on his bed’s headboard, the Press-Enterprise reported, citing the affidavit.

The child has not been identified by authorities, but signs left at the family’s home during a vigil last week indicated his name is Feno.

Outside the Murrieta courthouse Thursday, at least a half-dozen supporters of the child wore T-shirts that read “prayers for Feno” inside a blue heart. They said they were local mothers who wanted to be “a voice” for the child.

“We just want justice for this little boy,” one mother said.

A private Facebook group named “Justice for Feno” has garnered more than 5,000 members. “We are all here to support a tiny, fragile, terribly abused little boy,” the group’s description states.

Whitten and Johnson are both due back in court Oct. 6 for a felony settlement conference.

Whitten enlisted in the U.S. Navy about eight years ago; at the time of his arrest he was a machinist’s mate nuclear first class stationed at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard Detachment in San Diego.