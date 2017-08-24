Oklahoma Man Admits to Brutally Beating Infant Son, Throwing Him Into Ceiling Fan After He Wouldn’t Stop Crying: Report

An Oklahoma father allegedly admitted to grabbing his 1-month old infant by the throat, shaking him, and throwing him into a ceiling fan because he wouldn’t stop crying last week, according to an affidavit obtained by the Tulsa World.

Editor’s note: Some details in the story below are graphic.

Robert Jackson Jones Jr., 24, of Muskogee, is charged with six counts of child abuse after he allegedly grabbed his 1-month-old baby by the throat, shook him, smothered him to muffle his cries, slammed the baby against a changing table, threw him into a ceiling fan and dropped him in the bathroom, according to the affidavit.

The alleged incidents occurred between Aug. 16 and Aug. 19, the report stated.

Muskogee Police Department investigator James Poffel wrote in the affidavit:

“These injuries are considered to be non-accidental injuries. And due to (the infant’s) declining medical condition, he was transported to Saint Francis Tulsa.”

Jones told officials the baby’s head hit the toilet during the fall. After the baby started having seizures, Jones and the baby’s mother took him took the hospital on Aug. 20, KOKI-TV in Tulsa reported.

The infant was suffering from two skull fractures and bleeding around his brain. The baby also suffered a bruise on his left eye and fingerprint bruises on either side of his neck, according to television station KOTV in Tulsa.

The baby survived, but was in critical condition at last report.

When authorities questioned Jones about the injuries, he allegedly confessed to investigators that he hurt the baby because he wouldn’t stop crying, the Tulsa World reported, citing the affidavit.

Jones is scheduled to make his first court appearance on Sept. 5., according to the newspaper.