Vanishing Animals at Aquarium of the Pacific

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Gayle Anderson was live in Long Beach at the Aquarium of the Pacific to learn about the issue of ocean extinctions and how to prevent them at the exhibition VANISHING ANIMALS. The exhibit highlights the impact of human history on land resulting in terrestrial animal extinctions, tells stories of rebounds from near-extinction, then shows how we have the opportunity in the near future to avert a similar path in the ocean. Upon entering, guests will learn about the stories of animals and habitats on land in the first half of the gallery. In the second half, they will learn about the future of the ocean.

Also, we learned about the work the aquarium is doing to save Red and White Abalone from extinction.

Closing Monday, September 4th, 2017

Vanishing Animals

Aquarium of the Pacific

100 Aquarium Way

Long Beach, CA 90802

(562) 590-3100

If you have questions, please feel free to call Gayle Anderson at 323-460-5732 or e-mail Gayle at Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com.