50 Museums in SoCal to Offer Free Admission on Sept. 17 as Part of Pacific Standard Time: LA/LA Exhibitions

Free admission: It’s coming for one day to more than 50 museums across Southern California as part of the upcoming Pacific Standard Time exhibitions.

PST: LA/LA, which will explore Latin American and Latino art here and beyond through four months of exhibitions, public events and performances at SoCal museums, has its official launch party on Sept. 14. Dozens of museums will offer free admission on the following Sunday, Sept. 17. They include the Hammer Museum, the Skirball Cultural Center, the Los Angeles County Museum of Art and the California African American Museum, all in L.A.; as well as the Museum of Latin American Art in Long Beach, the Pasadena Museum of California Art and the Santa Barbara Museum of Art.

(The full list of participating museums can be found here.)

PST: LA/LA is spearheaded by the Getty and involves more than 70 cultural institutions stretching to San Diego and Palm Springs. Be sure to check the Pacific Standard Time event calendar for public programs and events in the coming months, including a concert at the Hollywood Bowl by Mexico City rock band Cafe Tacvba, “Flavors of Mexico” cooking classes and demonstrations at the Skirball, and a tribute to Oaxacan culture at the Los Angeles Central Library.

