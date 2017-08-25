Angels Flight Set to Reopen Next Week in DTLA After 2013 Closure

Nearly four years have passed since Angels Flight derailed on a trip down Bunker Hill, leaving a lone passenger shaken, but unhurt.

Since then, the funicular’s twin cars — Sinai and Olivet — have perched unused on their steep, short track, bleached by the sun and adorned with graffiti, as officials struggled to come up with the money for a series of mandatory safety improvements.

The wait will end Thursday, when Angels Flight resumes shuttling passengers between Bunker Hill and Hill Street.

The opening date, first reported by the Downtown News and confirmed by two sources who were not authorized to speak publicly, marks an early success for a partnership brokered by Mayor Eric Garcetti to restore and run the railway.

