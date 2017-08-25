Armed Robber in Orange Vest Steal $3,000 From Bell Gardens Pizzeria: Police

Masked armed robbers, one whom was wearing a reflective orange vest, raided a Bell Gardens pizza restaurant, and police have released surveillance video in their search for the thieves.

The robbery occurred Aug. 13 at Pizzaroni, 6023 Florence Ave.

Bells Gardens Police Department on Friday released video of the incident, asking for help identifying the robbers, who a detectives said got away with $3,000 in cash.

The thieves were described by police as black men in their 20s; the vest read “CBI.” They used a white Chevrolet Malibu to escape, police said.

“The terrified employees could not offer more information,” a brief police news release stated.

The video showed two men exiting the car, entering the pizza shop and leaping over the counter. One man had a handgun.