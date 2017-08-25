Armed Robber in Orange Vest Steal $3,000 From Bell Gardens Pizzeria: Police

Posted 12:35 PM, August 25, 2017, by , Updated at 12:38PM, August 25, 2017

Masked armed robbers, one whom was wearing a reflective orange vest, raided a Bell Gardens pizza restaurant, and police have released surveillance video in their search for the thieves.

Bell Gardens police released video of an Aug. 13, 2017, armed robbery of a pizza place.

The robbery occurred Aug. 13 at Pizzaroni, 6023 Florence Ave.

Bells Gardens Police Department on Friday released video of the incident, asking for help identifying the robbers, who a detectives said got away with $3,000 in cash.

The thieves were described by police as black men in their 20s; the vest read “CBI.” They used a white Chevrolet Malibu to escape, police said.

“The terrified employees could not offer more information,” a brief police news release stated.

The video showed two men exiting the car, entering the pizza shop and leaping over the counter. One man had a handgun.