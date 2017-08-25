Austrian Man Severely Burned After Being Struck by Lightning While Hiking in Sierra Nevada

An Austrian man was severely burned when he was struck by lightning this week while hiking in a remote wilderness area in the Sierra Nevada, authorities said.

The California Highway Patrol on Aug. 23, 2017 shared this image of a shoe belonging to an Austrian man who was struck by lightning while hiking in the Sierra Nevada.

The hiker, whose identity was not released, and his girlfriend were visiting from Austria and had set out to hike with a friend Tuesday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol’s air operations in Sacramento.

As the friends hiked from Donner Summit to Squaw Valley, they observed no thunderstorm activity or lightning, the CHP said on Facebook.

The victim then separated from the group and started walking ahead.

