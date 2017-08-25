× Boyfriend of Realty TV Attorney Convicted of Murder in Connection With Her Death

The boyfriend of Los Angeles police officer-turned-reality-TV attorney Loredana Nesci was convicted of second-degree murder on Friday, Los Angeles County prosecutors said.

Nesci, the star of SundanceTV’s “Loredana, Esq.,” was killed inside the home she shared with 53-year-old Robert Reagan in the 1900 block of Nelson Avenue on July 22, 2015, Redondo police Sgt. Fabian Saucedo said the day after the killing. She was 47.

Reagan was “distraught” when he called police to the home that morning to report an emergency, Saucedo said.

“It was kind of weird actually. He didn’t say anything. It’s one of those things we call an unknown trouble call,” Saucedo said at the time. “It was very vague, like, ‘What’s going on?'”

