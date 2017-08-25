Day-Lee Foods World Gyoza Eating Championship With Joey Chestnut and Chef Dennis Samala

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This year marks the 77th Nisei Week, and one of the most popular events on the calendar is the Day-Lee Foods World Gyoza Eating Championship. The #1 eater in the world Joey Chestnut and Chef Dennis Samala joined us live to talk about the event and give us some ideas on different gyoza dishes. LA-based Day-Lee Foods, will be partnering with the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank and donating a case of product for every plate of gyoza consumed in the contest. That means for every pound of gyoza eaten, about twenty pounds of food will be donated to help alleviate hunger in the Los Angeles community. They anticipate donating 3,200 pounds of food. For more information on the event, click HERE or head to Facebook.