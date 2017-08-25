Ex-L.A. County Sheriff’s Department Psychologist Guilty of Sexual Assaults of Young Boy, Girl

A former psychologist with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department was convicted Friday of the sexual assault and molestation of a boy and a girl under age 10.

Michael Dane Ward, 45, of La Cañada-Flintridge was convicted of four counts of lewd act on a child, two counts of forcible lewd act on a child under 14, three counts of oral copulation of a child 10 years old or younger, and one count of sodomy with a child under 10.

The victims were a boy and a girl who Ward’s family members, the District Attorney’s Office said in announcing the conviction. The children testified against Ward at trial.

The sexual assaults occurred between October 2013 and November 2015.

Ward was charged with the crimes in May 2016. He was initially relieved of duty as a nonsworn employee amid the criminal investigation, the Sheriff’s Department said at the time. The DA’s office on Friday referred to him as a former sheriff’s employee.

Ward faces up to life in prison at his sentencing, set for Oct. 19.