Family, Friends of Man Who Died in WeHo Home of Prominent Democratic Donor Question Integrity of Investigation

After Gemmel Moore was found dead of a drug overdose in the West Hollywood home of prominent Democratic fundraiser Ed Buck, the contrasts between the two men immediately jumped out to Moore’s family.

Moore was 26, black and poor. He had been homeless and had worked as an escort. Buck was 62, white and wealthy, a well-known figure in LGBTQ political circles.

Now, Moore’s family and friends — who have questioned whether the drugs that killed him were self-administered — are wondering whether those differences in race, class and connections factor into how the investigation into his death is being handled.

They are pressing officials to allow potential witnesses to speak with immunity from prosecution from other potential crimes, like drug use or prostitution. They say some people fear self-incrimination by talking to authorities about Buck, especially if they are black. Over the last week, the issue of immunity has been hotly debated in West Hollywood.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.