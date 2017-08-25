Floyd Mayweather Prepared to Bet the Most He Ever Has on Himself in Match Against Conor McGregor

Boxing doesn’t operate with the sanctity of other sports, so not only is Floyd Mayweather Jr. allowed to bet on himself, he’s permitted to say he’s prepared to place the largest wager he’s ever made on himself.

“You guys will see the betting ticket, don’t worry,” Mayweather told The Times in anticipation of his Saturday night bout at T-Mobile Arena.

If he were to place the bet Thursday morning, Mayweather, as a minus-600 favorite to defeat UFC champion Conor McGregor, could wager $600 to win $100.

The most he’s ever bet on himself is $750,000 years ago.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.